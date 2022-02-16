AUDIO: Protege – “Love”

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’. The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.
Could Tai’Aysha and Saweetie have released a summer jam? The 23-year-old singer and recent Atlantic Records signee called on the help of Saweetie to help release their single, “One Night Ting” which talks about letting loose with a fling for a good night. The video, directed by...
Glitch Project are soaring with their new single, ‘NBR’, their first release of 2022 and one which will be playing ut for a long time as the year unfolds. Furthermore, it all begins with a harrowing synth overture that ushers us into dreamland. Maida then jumps forward to the microphone, confidently launching into her speech, keeping us enthralled. The prelude perfectly complements the verse, and Maida’s vocals get even more powerful as the song progresses.
‘Dead Inside’, Jayson Banks’ latest release, is up there with the most potent new releases in 2022. Jayson is landing here for the first time, and he has left many of us wondering why it has taken so long to witness his brilliance!. Jayson is as vibrant as...
Simone Biles just showed off her spectacular new bling. The Olympic gymnast, 24, got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, and celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post Tuesday in which she revealed her stunning engagement ring. Owens, 26, proposed to Biles with an oval shaped diamond set on a...
Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Inspired in part by all the Jewish artists on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs, the Forward decided it was time to rank the best Jewish pop songs of all time. You can find the whole list and accompanying essays here. The Blues Project were one of...
Mariah Carey certainly was not alone on Valentine's Day. On Tuesday, the GRAMMY-winning singer took to social media with a photo of herself and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. If there was any question about who Carey spent Valentine's Day with, the music maven made it crystal clear when she captioned the photo, "Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!"
NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
Taye Diggs is opening up about his “huge crush” on Lucy Liu, revealing he even dated the Hollywood star in the early 2000s, when they were co-starring on ‘Ally McBeal.’. The 51-year-old actor detailed what happened during their encounter, on the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore...
“Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson shared an emotional anecdote about farm life on Instagram Friday night. The former reality TV star shared a snap of her farm view, a photo she says was taken just moments before she received terrible news. “Moments before they discovered the 2nd stillborn baby...
(February 9, 2022) We are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the passing of funk singer Betty Davis, at age 76. Davis was a noted figure for her pioneering work in rock and funk music, as well as for her marriage to jazz great Miles Davis. The North Carolina born Betty...
Former reality actress Apryl Jones and big screen actor Taye Diggs appear to have sealed their romantic relationship for the red carpet. Although the two notable creatives haven't confirmed they're together, their recent uploads of funny Instagram content and quality time spent together have initiated relationship rumors.
Julia Fox is opening up about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, following their breakup announcement after six weeks of dating. The 32-year-old actress is now explaining what caused their split, indicating that it had to do with the rapper’s spontaneous lifestyle and his “hectic” schedule. “It...
Prayers up! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Dominican music producer and DJ Xtassy Beats — born Juan Alfonso Abreu — has passed away. Xtassy was just 37 years old. Known as one half of the music production duo A&X (Alcover and...
Gwen Stefani is still feeling the glow of her wedding to Blake Shelton, seven months after the pair tied the knot on July 3, 2021. She shared a rare, never-before-seen video from their reception of the newlyweds along with her youngest son, Apollo, getting sweet and loving kisses from his new stepdad.
“The Bachelorette” alum Mike Johnson is struggling to come to terms with “Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst’s untimely passing. On Thursday, Johnson posted a series of photos and videos of himself with Cheslie on what appeared to be a vacation. In one video, Cheslie is seen twirling...
Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special took an intense turn when Natalie and her estranged husband, Mike, reunited via Zoom. Mike was brutally cold toward Natalie during the entire conversation, and Natalie ended up leaving the tell-all early after being unable to control her tears when he said they needed to end their marriage for good.
