AUDIO: Protege – “Love”

Glitch Project are soaring with their new single, ‘NBR’, their first release of 2022 and one which will be playing ut for a long time as the year unfolds. Furthermore, it all begins with a harrowing synth overture that ushers us into dreamland. Maida then jumps forward to the microphone, confidently launching into her speech, keeping us enthralled. The prelude perfectly complements the verse, and Maida’s vocals get even more powerful as the song progresses.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO