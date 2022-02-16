ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Protege – “Love”

Cover picture for the articleProtege is back in his feels with a Valentine’s Day single. This tune finds Protege...

NME

Apink return with mesmerising new music video for ‘Dilemma’

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’. The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.
AUDIO: Glitch Project – “NBR”

Glitch Project are soaring with their new single, ‘NBR’, their first release of 2022 and one which will be playing ut for a long time as the year unfolds. Furthermore, it all begins with a harrowing synth overture that ushers us into dreamland. Maida then jumps forward to the microphone, confidently launching into her speech, keeping us enthralled. The prelude perfectly complements the verse, and Maida’s vocals get even more powerful as the song progresses.
AUDIO: Jayson Banks – “Dead Inside”

‘Dead Inside’, Jayson Banks’ latest release, is up there with the most potent new releases in 2022. Jayson is landing here for the first time, and he has left many of us wondering why it has taken so long to witness his brilliance!. Jayson is as vibrant as...
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
R.I.P. Betty Davis, funk singer and ex-wife of Miles Davis

(February 9, 2022) We are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the passing of funk singer Betty Davis, at age 76. Davis was a noted figure for her pioneering work in rock and funk music, as well as for her marriage to jazz great Miles Davis. The North Carolina born Betty...
Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Walks Out Crying After Brutal Confrontation With Mike

Part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special took an intense turn when Natalie and her estranged husband, Mike, reunited via Zoom. Mike was brutally cold toward Natalie during the entire conversation, and Natalie ended up leaving the tell-all early after being unable to control her tears when he said they needed to end their marriage for good.
