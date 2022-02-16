ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop Relying on Racist Insular Cases, Civil Rights Groups Tell DOJ

By Marcia Coyle
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil rights and human rights groups say the U.S. Justice Department continues to rely on them in litigation over U.S. territories. Those groups want the department to disavow the decisions much as it...

