Black History Month is here but who says your kids should only learn about important Black figures and history in school? It's time step outside the classroom. In Metro Detroit, options abound for digging into Black history and learning as a family. From the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History — which is offering free admission for kids every Thursday with the purchase of an adult ticket — to The Henry Ford, this region is chock-full of museums and places to go with powerful artifacts and displays that bring Black history to life and its impact on our society as a whole. Black history is American history.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO