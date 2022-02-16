ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots are in limited supply in the skies

Workers are in short supply everywhere right now —...

Bay News 9

Homebuilding and repairs slowed by limited supplies, high prices

Many home builders are experiencing high demand, supply issues and increased costs, and for customers, that can result in delays to important home projects. Larz Forsyth has owned Mohawk Valley Contracting for about four years. Not knowing how clients would feel about having contractors indoors at the time, Forsyth changed his work model when the pandemic started.
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Register Citizen

The Sky's the Limit for Legacy Businesses Eyeing Blockchain

Even as the price of Bitcoin rises and falls tumultuously, virtually no one believes any longer that media giants like Bloomberg will one day have to remove “crypto” sections from their websites. Meanwhile, blockchain, the technology powering such digital assets, has expanded far beyond cryptocurrencies or even their surrounding ecosystem; legacy industries are gradually beginning to eye blockchain for their own purposes, and there’s slim reason to think they’ll hesitate in adopting it.
MARKETS
WBUR

More than money: The monopoly on meat

Corporate monopolies exercise a lot of power in U.S. markets. They dominate many industries, including beef. "You have cattle ranchers going broke while consumers are paying all-time record prices for beef," Bill Bullard, head of the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, says. In ways you see, and don't:. "It's failed consumers...
AGRICULTURE
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
WBUR

A look at why there's a scarcity of doctors in the U.S.

The pandemic has made it clear that the American health care system has a scarcity issue. The U.S. has one of the lowest numbers of physicians per capita in the developed world and has the longest and most expensive education route to become one. Derek Thompson, a staff writer at...
HEALTH SERVICES
WBUR

Is the era of cryptocurrency regulation here?

Ads for cryptocurrency products were a mainstay of this year's Super Bowl broadcast, heralding a push into the mainstream for an industry that is still largely unregulated. Things may be changing, however, after a $100 million fine by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Experts warn ‘not to get too cocky’ as US contemplates life after Covid

As some US companies begin asking people to return to the office and governors lift mask mandates, talk has emerged of life after the Covid-19 pandemic in America. But infectious disease experts aren’t quite ready to declare that it’s safe for individuals, rather than governments and health officials, to determine whether precautions such as masking indoors are necessary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China helps virus-ravaged Hong Kong build isolation units

Construction crews from mainland China were helping Hong Kong build two temporary isolation facilities to house thousands of coronavirus patients on Sunday as a senior official declared the city "in full combat mode". Chief Secretary John Lee, Hong Kong's number two official, wrote on his official blog on Sunday that the city's government was in "full combat mode". 
PUBLIC HEALTH

