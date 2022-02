I abhor the shootout. It doesn’t need to exist. It’s not hockey. Ties are fine. They’re fairer, they dispense with the loser point, and I don’t find them unsatisfying at all. But I guess some do, and among that some is the people who make the rules. So if we’re going to have a shootout, all that I ask—and I don’t think it’s unreasonable—is that players get weird with it. Get all sorts of funky. Treat it like what it is: something that exists less for competitive purposes than it does as entertainment. Do not skate straight in and wrist it from between the circles; I do not wish to see that. I wish to see dekes and crazy stickwork and idiot goof-off shit you pull at the end of practice just to give the fellas a laugh. I care about this at least as much as I care about my team actually winning a shootout. Players and coaches may not feel the same way, but frankly that’s their problem and not mine. I’m here for the sexy stuff.

