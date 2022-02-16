ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots Fired At Off-Duty Chicago Firefighter While Driving In Ravenswood Manor

By Suzanne Le Mignot
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police were searching for a gunman late Wednesday after shots were fired at an off-duty Chicago firefighter while he was driving in Ravenswood Manor on his way home from work early in the morning.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, it was a very close call for the first responder.

The Chicago Fire Department said the off-duty firefighter, who is 37 years old, was on his way home from the firehouse when shots were fired at his pickup truck as he drove through the alley behind the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The firefighter wasn’t shot, but was cut on his face from broken glass when a bullet shattered his passenger window.

Police said the shooter was in a four-door sedan.

The victim happened to pull over in front of the home of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich after the shooting. Blagojevich’s home at Sunnyside Avenue and Richmond Street happens to be about a block from the scene.

At the scene, an evidence cone marked a shell casing, that was found inside the firefighter’s pickup truck. Investigators also took pictures in the vehicle.

At least four orange cones marked the spots where shell casings were also found in the alley.

The off-duty firefighter was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was treated and released. Police late Wednesday were still looking for the shooter.

