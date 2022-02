DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Human Family QCA among over a dozen other organizations want legislators to know ‘Iowa Is Better Than This’ through an awareness event on Wednesday, with over 700 people in attendance. This comes during one of the busiest times for the Iowa legislature, funnel week, as lawmakers try to get their bills passed through committees. If a bill does not get voted out of committee by this week, it won’t be debated on the Senate or House floor.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO