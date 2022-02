Rainbow Six Extraction has today launched its February 11 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As we’re only a few weeks following the debut of the game itself, the updates being made are more to clear up some annoying bugs than anything else. Today is, to no one’s surprise, no different. Following a short downtime, a load of fixes were made to various platforms of the game, including crash fixes, hitbox adjustments, and more! These aren’t anything worth getting excited over but hey, who’s complaining about fixes? Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Extraction in its February 11 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO