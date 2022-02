If my hair could talk it would most certainly have a go at me. In the past year it's been bleached and dyed blue, subjected to box dyes (both wash-out and permanent), stripped back to blonde and taken brunette (phew!) — not to mention all the blow-drying and straightener abuse. In other words, my lengths are in need of some serious TLC. I know I'm not the only one. Over the last couple of years we've seen plenty of DIY dye jobs. Then, as soon as salons opened up again, many of us booked in to switch things up, with sunset copper, French girl brown and biscuit blonde reigning supreme.

HAIR CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO