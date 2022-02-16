ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Our 5 favorite moments from Musiq Soulchild & Anthony Hamilton’s Valentine’s 'VERZUZ' Battle

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Cj4_0eGLXjcI00

Last night’s VERZUZ was a wonderful celebration of R&B. Musiq Soulchild , Anthony Hamilton , and a ton of special guests performed live for a historic Valentine’s VERZUZ battle.

Listen to Urban Hang Suite radio now on Audacy

Musiq Soulchild returned to his neo-soul roots, performing back-to-back hits from the early 2000s era. Meanwhile, Anthony Hamilton delivered southern-influenced classics and contemporary tunes. If you missed the epic show in real-time, don't worry we got you covered! These were our favorite moments from the V-Day VERZUZ !

Jermaine Dupri was Anthony Hamilton’s DJ

Anthony Hamilton had a ton of special guests

Donnell Jones performed “U Know What’s Up”

Lucky Daye sings “Over”

Musiq Soulchild closes with “Love” and Anthony Hamilton ends with “Charlene”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Musiq Soulchild
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Musiq Soulchild's Net Worth Will See an Increase in 2022

Alexa, play "Love" by Musiq Soulchild. There’s a reason Musiq Soulchild — born Taalib Johnson — is considered to be one of R&B's greats. Aside from his alluring vocals and songwriting skills that have captivated music lovers since 2000, the Philadelphia native knows a thing or two about blending various genres of music to create his own unique sound. As a result, his music is in a league of its own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verzuz#Soul#Radio
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
Distractify

Will Anthony Hamilton's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?

Soul music was never the same after Anthony Hamilton stepped onto the scene in 1996. The Charlotte-born singer found major success after co-writing the hit song “You Know What’s Up” by Donell Jones and flexing his vocals on the chorus of the Nappy Roots hit “Po’ Folks,” which earned him a Grammy award nomination. Since then, Anthony has been on a high with his career.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Patricia Field’s Favorite ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Fashion Moments, From Sylvie’s Christian Siriano Suit to Emily’s Red H&M Dress

When constructing the style for Season 2 of “Emily in Paris,” consulting costume designer Patricia Field said “it was time to shake it up a bit.”. “As fashion these days has become rather monotonous and boring (jeans, sneakers, etc.), it was the perfect opportunity to develop Emily’s style as more colorful and optimistic,” Field, who is also known for the iconic style of “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” wrote in a statement to Variety.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy