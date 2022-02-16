Our 5 favorite moments from Musiq Soulchild & Anthony Hamilton’s Valentine’s 'VERZUZ' Battle

Last night’s VERZUZ was a wonderful celebration of R&B. Musiq Soulchild , Anthony Hamilton , and a ton of special guests performed live for a historic Valentine’s VERZUZ battle.

Musiq Soulchild returned to his neo-soul roots, performing back-to-back hits from the early 2000s era. Meanwhile, Anthony Hamilton delivered southern-influenced classics and contemporary tunes. If you missed the epic show in real-time, don't worry we got you covered! These were our favorite moments from the V-Day VERZUZ !

Jermaine Dupri was Anthony Hamilton’s DJ

Anthony Hamilton had a ton of special guests

Donnell Jones performed “U Know What’s Up”

Lucky Daye sings “Over”

Musiq Soulchild closes with “Love” and Anthony Hamilton ends with “Charlene”

