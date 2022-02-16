Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday link up for a summer tour: See the dates

This summer, Third Eye Blind will be celebrating their 25th anniversary by going on tour alongside Alt icons, Taking Back Sunday . The Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind will kick off on June 22 and run through August.

Beginning in Troutdale, Oregon, the join tour will see the two bands making stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and Las Vegas. The Summer Gods tour will wrap up on August 13, in Irvine, California. Australian rockers, Hockey Dad , will take part in the joint tour as the show openers.

Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins shared, “The Summer Gods tour always means to us outdoors in warm nights, music and collective joy. In that spirit, it is a treat to make it a whole day of music. We have been wanting to tour with Taking Back Sunday for several years now and Hockey Dad is essential listening on all of our playlists. It’s serendipitous that they will be able to join on the Third Eye Blind’s 25th anniversary.”

“Twenty-five years prompts us to take stock of ourselves, so everyone should expect a comprehensive setlist with all of the songs that meant the most to our fans from the last 25 years as well as songs that are inspiring us now,” added Jenkins.

Taking Back Sunday ’s John Nolan also spoke about the band's adoration for Third Eye Blind as they were coming up. He noted, “In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam [Lazzara] and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, Blue ; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along. If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would’ve blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs.”

A portion of proceeds from each ticket will go to SeaTrees , an organization that Third Eye Blind has teamed with to help restore the kelp ecosystem off the coast of California. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time on Friday, February 18th. Grab your tickets right here.

Check out the Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind 2022 tour dates below:

06/22 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

06/24 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/29 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove

06/30 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/01 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Amphitheater

07/06 — Newport, KY @ OVATION

07/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/08 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

07/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/12 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

07/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

07/16 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

07/17 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/23 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

07/27 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

07/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/30 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/05 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

08/13 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

