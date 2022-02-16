ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday link up for a summer tour: See the dates

By Marni Zipper
 3 days ago

This summer, Third Eye Blind will be celebrating their 25th anniversary by going on tour alongside Alt icons, Taking Back Sunday . The Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind will kick off on June 22 and run through August.

Beginning in Troutdale, Oregon, the join tour will see the two bands making stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and Las Vegas. The Summer Gods tour will wrap up on August 13, in Irvine, California. Australian rockers, Hockey Dad , will take part in the joint tour as the show openers.

Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins shared, “The Summer Gods tour always means to us outdoors in warm nights, music and collective joy. In that spirit, it is a treat to make it a whole day of music. We have been wanting to tour with Taking Back Sunday for several years now and Hockey Dad is essential listening on all of our playlists. It’s serendipitous that they will be able to join on the Third Eye Blind’s 25th anniversary.”

“Twenty-five years prompts us to take stock of ourselves, so everyone should expect a comprehensive setlist with all of the songs that meant the most to our fans from the last 25 years as well as songs that are inspiring us now,” added Jenkins.

Taking Back Sunday ’s John Nolan also spoke about the band's adoration for Third Eye Blind as they were coming up. He noted, “In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam [Lazzara] and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, Blue ; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along. If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would’ve blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs.”

A portion of proceeds from each ticket will go to SeaTrees , an organization that Third Eye Blind has teamed with to help restore the kelp ecosystem off the coast of California. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time on Friday, February 18th. Grab your tickets right here.

Check out the Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind 2022 tour dates below:

06/22 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
06/24 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/29 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove
06/30 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/01 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Amphitheater
07/06 — Newport, KY @ OVATION
07/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/08 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
07/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/12 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
07/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
07/16 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
07/17 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/23 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
07/27 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
07/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/30 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
08/05 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
08/13 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#White River Amphitheatre#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Music Theatre#Atlanta#Third Eye Blind#Australian
