Recapping the Twitter Beef Between Former Alabama QBs David Cornwell and Blake Barnett

By Tony Tsoukalas
 2 days ago

Six years after competing for Alabama’s starting quarterback position in 2016, David Cornwell and Blake Barnett are caught up in a different type of battle. The two former Crimson Tide quarterbacks have gone back and forth over the past 24 hours trading blows in a Twitter beef that has captivated social media.

The conflict started Tuesday night when Alabama reporter Clint Lamb posted a picture of Cornwell, Barnett and Cooper Bateman in Crimson Tide jerseys with a caption that read “This seems like ages ago.” From there, a user responded with a since-deleted tweet, stating “Blake Barnett had so much talent. … He couldn’t get out of his [own] head.”

Then Alabama’s social media civil war began.

Cornwell fired the first shot at 10:25 p.m. CT, slamming Barnett’s playing ability while opening the floor to other questions from his time at Alabama.

By the morning, Barnett learned of the barb and shot back with a response of his own, accusing Cornwell of breaking into his dorm during their time together at Alabama. The two proceeded to joust back and forth over a string of petty tweets which saw Cornwell accuse Barnett of threatening the university with “allegations” and Barnett stating that Cornwell sold teammates fake shoes.

During an appearance on The Ox Cord Podcast later Wednesday, Cornwell spoke about his relationship with Barnett at Alabama, stating the two never gelled off the field.

"I don't hate the guy. I really don't hate anyone," Cornwell said. "We don't mesh. We have different styles. He had the California social media thing. I just felt like I was more of a Oklahoma keep it real. Like don't do that or don't do things. I guess when you're trying to keep a certain image or something that can go against that.

"I just put [the tweet] out there and kind of threw some bait out there. Honestly, it was late at night. I just kind of threw the bait out and he took it and tweeted back at me. We had a text exchange. I think it went well. I'm fine with where we're at. I can't speak on him. I can guarantee he's not going to get on any show or podcast and talk about it. He tends to not want to get involved in social media, but he tweets all the time."

Cornwell was then asked whether he felt he was a better quarterback than Barnett was at Alabama. Cornwell deflected the question, choosing instead to speak about his own career which involved multiple injury setbacks.

"I spent maybe 90 days in my football career healthy, and I've come to terms with that," Cornwell said. "I also don't make excuses. I also know that I'd get nervous in certain situations and not perform the way I wanted to and never figured that out. That's why my playing time, or lack of, in high school and college caught up with me.

"I'm well aware of where my career's at. I'm not willing to fight and say I was better than I was. It was as a five-star bust, and I'm fine with that."

Barnett and Cornwell both ultimately lost out to Jalen Hurts for Alabama’s starting quarterback role in 2016. Barnett actually started the season opener against Southern California that year but was replaced by Hurts on the Crimson Tide’s third offensive possession. Barnett went on to play in two more games before withdrawing from Alabama in September. Cornwell, who appeared in two games that season, announced his intentions to transfer that December, following Batemen as the third quarterback to leave the program.

Barnett transferred to Arizona State for the 2017 season before moving on to South Florida the following year. He finished his college career with 3,398 yards and 18 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions. That included going 11 of 19 for 219 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for Alabama in 2016.

Cornwell transferred to Nevada where he completed 13 of 25 passes for 97 yards in 2017. The following year he then moved on to East Central University, a Division II school in Ada, Okla., where he completed 75 of 158 passes (47.5%) for 684 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions of 11 games.

Aside from his clash with Barnett, Cornwell also provided some interesting insight from his time with the Crimson Tide including positive ancedotes on former teammates including Jalen Hurts, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Shaun Dion Hamilton.

A look at David Cornwell and Blake Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k30JT_0eGLVM9b00
Photo | Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

