Public Health

Lower testing rates likely reason for falling COVID-19 case reports – WHO

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A drop in COVID-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases even as deaths are rising, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said on Wednesday. “The bigger concern right...

Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 19,306 new cases; positivity rates lowest in nearly two months

Florida reported 19,306 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as parts of South Florida have seen positivity rates drop below 15% for the first time since mid-December, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The number of patients in the hospital with COVID rose slightly since Monday but is still down nearly 18% over the previous Monday, data from the U.S. Department of Health ...
FLORIDA STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 2K new COVID-19 cases, 61 additional deaths with 3.8 percent positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 2,611 new COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 3.8 percent. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,516,170 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,069 deaths. There are currently 1,161 people hospitalized...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Atlantic City Press

NJ reports 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths; rate of transmission below 0.5

Ontario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and said he will urgently press for new legislation cracking down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people. Since Monday, scores of truck drivers protesting Canada's COVID-19 restrictions and railing against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit. And hundreds of others have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks. Premier Doug Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to enact orders that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. “We are now two weeks into the siege of Ottawa," Ford said. “It’s an illegal occupation. It’s no longer a protest.” "Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the rights of one million people in Ottawa to live peacefully, free of harassment and chaos in their own homes. So let me be as clear as I can. There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe," Ford said. Separately, the mayor of Windsor planned to ask for an injunction Friday afternoon to try to break up the bridge blockade, as parts shortages caused by the protest rippled through the auto industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases fall below 20,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the state’s active coronavirus case counts continue to decline, South Dakota health officials are continuing to report multiple COVID-19 deaths per day. The Department of Health on Wednesday reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,706. Of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSFA

ADPH addresses trend of lower COVID-19 transmission rates

Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases. Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus drop nationwide. Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say. Updated: Feb....
KIDS
reviewjournal.com

Clark County COVID-19 case rate continues to fall as surge recedes

Clark County on Tuesday reported 884 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths as the two-week moving average of daily cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in months. The new report, which pushed totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 482,067 cases and 7,114 deaths, added to the recent trend of quickly dropping case counts.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

