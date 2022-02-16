Local restaurant owners urge New York State Legislature to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In a series of unified press conferences in Albany, Long Island, New York City, Westchester County and Buffalo, the New York State Restaurant Association and a number of local restaurant owners spoke on Wednesday urging the New York State Legislature to support Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to make to-go alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants permanent.

"During the pandemic, as we all know, it was difficult on every industry, small businesses, but specifically the restaurant industry," said Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166 in Buffalo. "I learned recently that we're the largest private-owned employer in the State of New York. There were many lifelines that came out and we all needed them, and one of them was alcohol to-go, and it was very important to many of us to keep it moving."

The call from both the Restaurant Association and local owners come amid Wednesday's budget subcommittee hearing on Economic Development in the state. The show of support from all parties across the state demonstrates a widespread need for the legislation to stimulate the economy and help businesses continue their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sales of alcohol-to-go from bars and restaurants provided additional revenue streams throughout the pandemic when it was implemented during New York's state of emergency. However, when the emergency order ended, so did the policy.

Now the urge is towards state legislature adopting the executive proposal, making to-go alcoholic beverage sales permanent.

"There's been this resurgence, people coming back to the restaurant industry, and I think that's given the public the perception that we're back, we're good, we're all doing great. Unfortunately, that's not the case," said Ellie Grenauer, co-owner of the Glen Park Tavern. "The new pandemic, for us, has been being short staffed, the supply chain issues, increasing cost of goods. So the alcohol to-go would really help us just bring in a little bit more sales. The other thing that would really help is to refund the RRF [Restaurant Revitalization Fund]. So that would really be a lifeline for many restaurants."

One local Senator who backs this movement for restaurants across the state is Tim Kennedy, who is currently in Albany working diligently on budget negotiations.

"New York continues to identify ways to help small businesses Build Back Better post-pandemic, and Gov. Hochul's proposal to make to-go alcohol a permanent option is one of many tangible ways we can provide support to restaurants and craft producers statewide," said Senator Kennedy in a statement.

The alcohol-to-go policy that was set in place was widely popular not only with restaurants across the state, but with the local community. According to a survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association in 2021, 78% of New Yorkers supported a permanent change to allow the sale of to-go alcohol beverages.

"The alcohol to-go is a big lifeline, especially if we can tie that in with certain things like open containers," said Jay Manno from Soho Buffalo. "For example, Glen Park Tavern on Main Street in Williamsville, our restaurants down here on Chippewa, right here at Osteria, where we do several festivals and fundraisers, if we could be able to sell that to-go and be able to do that seamlessly without a bunch of red tape all the time, that'll make a huge difference."

While restaurants are confident that this policy will get passed on a permanent basis, they continue to urge the public to call on their elected officials to support Gov. Hochul's proposal and make it permanent going forward.

"We just want to make sure everyone understands this is one of several things that we could use to help us survive, and we really encourage our friends in Albany to to pass this immediately," Pitillo said.