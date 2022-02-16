ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

By James Ford, Mark Sundstrom, Katie Corrado, Jay Dow
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car smashes into Rockford tutoring center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business. First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors. At least one […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Murder-suicide suspect named by investigators

ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The driver blamed for a deadly Monday crash in Rockton has been identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road. A black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus were found on the scene. […]
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cat, dog rescued from Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog. Officials have […]
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Canadian police ticketing, warning truckers to leave

OTTOWA, Can. (WTVO) — Canadian police told protesters in the country’s capital that it is time to go home. Authorities in Ottawa began ticketing vehicle that are taking part in protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Officers also handed out notices informing drivers that they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy