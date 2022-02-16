See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
100 vehicles backed up on I-39 following ‘massive collision’
BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are reporting a major crash. The Normal Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that 1-39 was closed at El Paso. The Illinois State Police are on scene at the “mass collision” on I-39, near mile marker 14. The crash is reported to be several hundred yards […]
Durand man, killed in crash, may have been victim of murder-suicide
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspected murder-suicide claimed the life of Ron Reed, 53, of Durand, after authorities believe a Chicago-area man killed his girlfriend and may have deliberately crashed into Reed near Rockton on Monday, killing them both. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that […]
Car smashes into Rockford tutoring center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business. First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors. At least one […]
Murder-suicide suspect named by investigators
ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The driver blamed for a deadly Monday crash in Rockton has been identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road. A black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus were found on the scene. […]
Murder-suicide suspected in woman’s beating death, Rockton crash
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago are investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic near Rockton, killing himself and the driver of another vehicle. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli says it was a “strong theory” of investigators that the man […]
Cat, dog rescued from Beloit apartment fire
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog. Officials have […]
Phoenix police say man shot ex-girlfriend before ambush that injured 9 officers
PHOENIX (AP) — A man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix home early Friday ambushed the first officer on the scene, seriously injuring him, then opened fire on other police as they tried to rescue a baby that was left outside the door. The woman later died. In all, five officers were shot, including […]
Pilot dies after crash with tractor-trailer in North Carolina
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tell Nexstar's WGHP the plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash. Images from the scene show flames across the roadway as well.
9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged
At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
NY man’s heart turns to ‘concrete’ after radiation treatment
Radiation treatment saved Robert Dorso's life 20 years ago, but side effects that recently surfaced almost killed him after his heart became encased in a bone-like shell that doctors likened to "concrete."
DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote
An animal that was undergoing testing to determine if it was a dog or coyote has been identified after weeks of speculation on social media.
Kansas City mother charged in ‘horrific’ killing of 6-year-old son
Kansas City police were dispatched a home shortly before midnight on Tuesday after a woman had called for help, claiming that she was in danger and saying "the devil was trying to attack her," according to an application police had submitted for a search warrant.
Judge sentences Kim Potter to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
Canadian police ticketing, warning truckers to leave
OTTOWA, Can. (WTVO) — Canadian police told protesters in the country’s capital that it is time to go home. Authorities in Ottawa began ticketing vehicle that are taking part in protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Officers also handed out notices informing drivers that they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s […]
Sleeping child nearly shot by stray bullet in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, IOWA — Fort Dodge Police say a sleeping child ‘narrowly missed’ being hit by a bullet fired into their home last night. Now police are asking neighbors for help in identifying the shooter. According to a news release, police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of S. […]
Girl, 5, has not been seen since return to biological family
A 5-year-old Washington state girl has been missing since last February after the state ordered that she be returned to her biological parents. Those parents are currently behind bars.
Woman decapitates 6-year-old son, dog, claims Devil spoke to her
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVO) — A 35-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly decapitated both her 6-year-old son and the family dog Tuesday night. According to The Kansas City Star, Kansas City Police received a call from Tasha Haefs who said she was afraid the Devil was trying to harm her. Officials […]
Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman
A Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.
Hospital files restraining order against church that claims member was ‘murdered’
The church called Mercy Hospital an “evil Marxist controlled death camp” and claimed one of their members was “murdered.”
Daunte Wright’s mother says can’t forgive ex-Minneapolis cop
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright said Friday she will never be able to forgive the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed her son. Addressing the court during Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing for manslaughter, Katie Wright said she would only refer to Potter as “the defendant” because Potter only referred to her […]
