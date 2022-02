Dry weather in South America over the past 2 months has significantly depressed forecast soybean yields and slashed production. In the first USDA forecast released in May 2021, the combined total 2021/22 soybean crop in Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay was a record but is now forecast to be the smallest crop since 2018/19. Since the December 2021 WASDE, soybean production in these three countries has been lowered by more than 18 million tons: down 7 percent in Brazil, down 9 percent in Argentina, and down 37 percent in Paraguay.

