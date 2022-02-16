ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Matias receives life in prison for killing girlfriend in 2019

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
A murder defendant who pleaded guilty to slashing the throat of his girlfriend in October 2019 was sentenced to life in prison this morning.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott sentenced Bernandino Miguel Matias, 21, in the stabbing death of Tania Rico, 16, in a Southwest Decatur apartment they shared with her mother.

Matias was 19 when he killed Rico and was denied youthful offender status last year. On Dec. 7, Matias pleaded guilty to murder, a Class A felony.

Matias has 42 days to appeal. His defense attorney Paul Holland said it was too early to say if they will appeal the ruling.

Rico’s mother, Manuela Rico, said after Wednesday’s hearing that she was “very thankful” for the judge’s ruling and the state’s prosecution.

“They all went above and beyond to make sure Tania got justice,” Manuela Rico said.

Tania Rico would have been a senior at Austin High this year.

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis asked Elliott to give Matias a life sentence.

