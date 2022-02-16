ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

National Restaurant Association Names New President & CEO

By National Restaurant Association
foodmanufacturing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC — The National Restaurant Association announced Feb. 16 the appointment of Michelle Korsmo as the Association’s President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, effective May 1, 2022. In this role, Korsmo will be responsible for guiding the Association’s strategic path toward...

www.foodmanufacturing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Bosma Enterprises CEO Elected Association President

The National Association for the Employment of People who are Blind has elected Jeffrey Mittman president. He serves as president and chief executive officer of Bosmsa Enterprises. Mittman holds a bachelor’s degree from Troy University and an MBA from Ball State University.
BUSINESS
WRBI Radio

Liz Leising named MMH President and CEO

BATESVILLE, IN — Margaret Mary Health has announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Leising has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by its Board of Directors. Leising has been serving as interim President and CEO since September 2021. “I have had the pleasure of working with Liz...
BATESVILLE, IN
discoverestevan.com

Southeast College names new interim CEO & President

The Southeast College is naming a new interim CEO & President, following the departure of the previous CEO. Stephen Eger from Kn/a HR Consulting will be replacing Patrick Stoddart the former CEO & President who had joined the college back in 2019. The college thanked and acknowledged Stoddart for his...
COLLEGES
rejournals.com

Chicagoland Apartment Association welcomes new board president

Valerie Fertitta has been named president of the Chicagoland Apartment Association’s Board of Directors. Fertitta is the managing director of real estate for Greystar Property Management Services and is responsible for overseeing all third-party management operations for Greystar’s Midwest Region. Valerie joined Greystar in 2009 as part of the company’s acquisition of JPI, where she worked since 2001.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bizmagsb.com

Carolyn Hammond named president and CEO of Volunteers of America North Louisiana

Volunteers of America North Louisiana, a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the most vulnerable reach their full potential, welcomes a new leader. After an extensive regional search, the Board of Directors has selected Carolyn Hammond as President and Chief Executive Officer. Jerry Edwards, president and CEO search committee chair...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fortune

Why boards should reassess executive compensation as CEO pay flourishes

This is the web version of The Modern Board, a newsletter focusing on mastering the new rules of corporate leadership. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first upended corporate America, shuttering businesses and prompting mass layoffs and hiring freezes, executives seem to be compensating themselves handsomely for surviving the ordeal.
ECONOMY
stjohnsource.com

VIEDA Applauds New President/ CEO of Largest Economic Development Association

The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (VIEDA) applauds the appointment of Nathan Ohle, an internationally recognized expert in economic development and a leader of public, private and nonprofit organizations, as the new president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Ohle began in his new role on Feb. 7.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

ESA names Greg Juceam president/CEO

Extended Stay America and its affiliated entities (ESA) have appointed Greg Juceam as president/CEO (pictured above). He brings more than 26 years of hospitality industry leadership experience to this position, most recently serving as ESA Management’s EVP/COO. He succeeds the previous President/CEO Bruce Haase, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Chao
beautypackaging.com

Anomatic Ushers in New Leadership as President & CEO Retires

Anomatic has announced Scott L. Rusch, president and CEO, will retire after 46 years at the company. Damien Dossin has taken the reigns of President of Anomatic, as of February 1, 2022, and will become CEO April 1. Rusch will retire on March 31st. Scott Rusch began his career at...
BUSINESS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bexion Pharmaceuticals make leadership changes, names Richard ‘Scott’ Shively new president/CEO

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Covington, announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Richard “Scott” Shively as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and member of the board of directors. Shively will succeed Dr. Ray Takigiku, the Company’s Founder and current Chief...
COVINGTON, KY
thehomewoodstar.com

Exceptional Foundation names new CEO

The Exceptional Foundation has announced that Sara Newell has been named the next President & CEO of the Foundation, effective Feb. 14. In her early career Sara worked as a grants manager and fundraiser for United Cerebral Palsy in Los Angeles and New York City. In 2006, she returned to Birmingham to join United Way of Central Alabama to run United Way's agency relations and campaign allocations. In that capacity, she oversaw the distribution of approximately $28 million each year. She was later promoted to her current position as Senior Vice President of Community Impact. During her time at UWCA, she has successfully distributed more than $270 million to worthwhile organizations and causes in Central Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Trade Association#Wine Spirits#Food Drink#President Ceo#Bush Administration#Labor
businessalabama.com

HudsonAlpha Institute names new president

An aerial view of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville. HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s board of directors has named Neil Lamb, vice president for education outreach, as the Huntsville institute’s president effective July 1. Richard Myers, who is currently president and science director, will be chief scientific officer and president emeritus. Neil Lamb will be…
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

MIAMI Association of Realtors names Enrique Teran residential president

Avanti Way Group co-founder Enrique Teran was selected as the new residential president of MIAMI Association of Realtors. Teran was installed during a MIAMI celebration event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Jan. 28, according to a news release. Teran is principal and co-founder of Avanti...
MIAMI, FL
Auto Remarketing

automotiveMastermind names new CEO

NEW YORK - IHS Markit subsidiary automotiveMastermind, which also goes by aM, will have new chief executive officer on April 1. Replacing co-founder Marco Schnabl as CEO will be chief operating officer Matt Leone. Schnabl will remain with the organization in a leadership counsel role, while also providing partnership guidance...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
grocerydive.com

Costco names new president and COO

Costco has named executive Ron Vachris as president and chief operating officer (COO), effective Feb. 2, according to an 8-K filing by the company on Thursday. He has also taken a role on the company’s board of directors. Since 2016, Vachris has been Costco’s chief operating officer for merchandising....
BUSINESS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Nudd named associate vice president of marketing and brand strategy

AdventHealth is pleased to announce that Garrett Nudd was recently named associate vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the Georgia Market, which includes AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Redmond. Previously, Nudd served as director of marketing and communications at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray and president of...
CALHOUN, GA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Susan Dentzer named president and CEO of America's Physician Groups

America's Physician Groups kicked off a new era of its leadership last week when it named Susan Dentzer its new president and CEO, a position that she will officially assume in March. Dentzer, a well-known and highly-regarded thought leader in healthcare policy, is currently Senior Policy Fellow at the Robert...
BUSINESS
thekatynews.com

Katy Area EDC selects new President/CEO

After conducting a nationwide search, the Katy Area Economic Development Council is pleased to announce Chuck Martinez as its new President/CEO. Martinez brings a wealth of experience across all aspects of community economic development and industry engagement, including a network of regional, state, federal and international groups to be an immediate asset to the organization. He joins the Katy Area EDC after serving as Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. Over his 15-years with Brazos Valley EDC, he implemented catalyst initiatives that strengthened location competitiveness as well as attracted and supported startups, commercial real estate investors, and domestic/international companies considering Brazos County. Martinez’s drive to secure uncontested and transformational economic opportunities balanced with a customer-centric approach have been sharpened across boom town environments, his work accomplishments advancing the Texas marketplaces of Bryan/College Station, Bexar County, San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont and Galveston, as well as in Virginia, Alexandria and Prince William County.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy