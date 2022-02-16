National Restaurant Association Names New President & CEO

The Exceptional Foundation has announced that Sara Newell has been named the next President & CEO of the Foundation, effective Feb. 14. In her early career Sara worked as a grants manager and fundraiser for United Cerebral Palsy in Los Angeles and New York City. In 2006, she returned to Birmingham to join United Way of Central Alabama to run United Way's agency relations and campaign allocations. In that capacity, she oversaw the distribution of approximately $28 million each year. She was later promoted to her current position as Senior Vice President of Community Impact. During her time at UWCA, she has successfully distributed more than $270 million to worthwhile organizations and causes in Central Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO