Premier League

Report: Fiorentina Held January Interest in Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu After Fine Venezia Form

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has impressed during his spell at Venezia this season, leading to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina showing interest in him in Janaury, according to reports.

The 21-year-old departed Stamford Bridge and headed for Italy after a fairly unsuccessful loan spell at Sheffield United the previous season.

As per football.london, Ampadu caught the eye of Fiorentina but the Serie A side did not make a move for the Chelsea man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj4uG_0eGLLK2300
IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The report states that his impressive performances earned interest from Fiorentina in January, although no offer was submitted by La Viola.

The Welsh international will have two years left on his deal when he returns to Stamford Bridge in the summer and a decision will have to be made regarding his future after back to back unsuccessful spells with RB Leipzig and Sheffield United.

Venezia seem to have reignited his career and he could earn his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans, much live Trevoh Chalobah did last season, when he returns for pre-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVmpV_0eGLLK2300
IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Perhaps he will be helped by the fact that, as things stand, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all set for Chelsea departures as their contract expire, leaving Ampadu as one of the only players who could fill in at the back currently on Chelsea's books.

However, the defender is not looking beyond his current stint in italy as he previously said: "Obviously, I want to be the best I can be after this loan wherever that is.

"But you can’t get to that point without focusing on the present."

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiorentina Held#Serie A#Welsh#Rb Leipzig
