Lady Gaga Wore 54 Outfits for 54 Script Days in 'House of Gucci'

Miley Cyrus reinvents rock ‘n roll luxury in a super chic photoshoot for Gucci at L.A.’s Sunset Sound recording studio. Glam in Gucci! Miley Cyrus, 29, looks rocker chic in new photos released via Instagram on January 24. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was snapped in a short Gucci romper and knee-high boots worth $1,600—printed with the luxury brand’s signature logo. Miley, who has adopted Billy Idol’s signature sneer in favor of her tongue sticking out, edged up her utilitarian look with runs in her black nylons, her bleach blonde locks dyed partially black underneath. The artist donned black sunglasses to complete the look, posing with a guitar and Fender speaker at Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles.
