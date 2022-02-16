Lady Gaga Wore 54 Outfits for 54 Script Days in 'House of Gucci'

Even if you’re not super into Valentine’s Day, you have to admit that it has its perks. There’s the obvious benefit of enjoying massively discounted candy on February 15, but the holiday is also a great opportunity to dust off your brightly colored makeup and experiment with some playful looks. Though there’s obviously no rule dictating what shades are and are not allowed on V-Day, the most festive Valentine’s Day makeup incorporates the traditional pinks and reds — and that doesn’t just apply to lip color. Tia Mowry’s recent beauty look is a great reminder that nothing says love is in the air quite like a bold pink eyeshadow look.

