ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Christie Brinkley thinks her make-up tips are 'good for women over 50'

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie Brinkley thinks her make-up tips are "pretty good" for women over the...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christie Brinkley
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Up
Radar Online.com

Newly Single Shailene Woodley Proudly Flashes Bare Finger, Ditches Engagement Ring For First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is single and ready to mingle — at least that's what her bare ring finger is saying after she ditched her diamond from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers!. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress stepped out for the first time since ending her engagement to the NFL player, and she wanted everyone to know she was missing one accessory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy