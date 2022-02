It is admirable that the apparel industry is gradually increasing its level of investment towards sustainable fibers such as organic cotton. Not only is organic cotton more beneficial for the end wearer (i.e. better for ‘next to skin’ contact), but it’s healthier for our planet’s soil, water and air—present and future. There’s only one problem: There’s not enough organic cotton to go around. As if aligning supply and demand in the apparel industry wasn’t challenging enough, the growing interest in organic cotton textiles has made procuring organic cotton increasingly challenging and competitive. “Cotton is the most widely used fiber in the world,...

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO