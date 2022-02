The girls’ basketball teams from Fontana, Summit, and Etiwanda acquired victories in their CIF playoff games on Feb. 16. • Fontana High School, participating in the playoffs for the first time in many years, triumphed over Valley Christian Academy, 58-34, in the second round of the 5AA Division tournament. The Steelers (22-3), who were ranked No. 5 in the final CIF poll, had a bye in the first round. They have won nine straight games overall and will now face California Lutheran on Saturday, Feb. 19.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO