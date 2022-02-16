Activision-Blizzard’s Fernando Machado on Why Gaming Is (Candy) Crushing It as an Advertising Channel

Candy Crush Saga has remained one of the most iconic mobile games since its launch in 2012 and continues to make updates and add new levels over time. The game follows a simple match-three format, with colorful candy pieces that can be combined into power-ups. In the game, players wend their way through different zones controlled by candy monster bosses. The game is free, but players can pay to replenish their lives to progress faster through the game’s zone barriers and more. There are also options for social sharing, which allows users to see how their Facebook friends and others have progressed in the game.

