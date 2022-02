Costume Design and Production often have a lot of crossover nominations and this year is no different as we have 3/5 with Dune, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story. While Cruella has led the critics’ awards in costume design and nabbed all precursors, Dune is right behind it. But what of Nightmare Alley, who pulled off a surprise Best Picture nomination? The art deco-drenched film noir has been a beast with critics’ wins for its production design but Dune is still the leader there, just barely. Prevailing thought has largely been that Dune, arguably the biggest technical achievement of the nominees this year, would be able to easily sweep the lion’s share of technical categories, and it very well still could. There’s also a scenario in which it picks up the more VFX/Sound type of awards over these.

