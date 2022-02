LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Presents the Music of Neil Young. Neil Young has created a legacy which will last a lifetime and in impressive back catalogue spanning over six decades, more than justifying his well-deserved position in the rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Returning to The Emerson Center stage is Broken Arrow, a band that takes Young’s songs to its limits while audiences dance on their feet, singing along and demanding encores at every show. Broken Arrow will vigorously perform on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO