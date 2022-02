The bronze medal in men's hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be on the line when Sweden and Slovakia face off on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. In the semifinals, Sweden played the Russian Olympic Committee to a 1-1 tie through overtime but lost in a shootout. In the other semifinal Slovakia fell 2-0 to Finland. This will be the second meeting between the two teams at this year's Olympics. The Swedes defeated Slovakia 4-1 in a Group C preliminary round game on Feb. 11.

