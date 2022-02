Not long after he took charge of Ericsson in 2017, Börje Ekholm discovered bits of the sprawling international business had gone rogue well before his tenure. Using slush funds, former employees had paid tens of millions of dollars to bribe customers in China as well as high-ranking government officials in Africa and the Middle East. After confessing Ericsson's sins in detail, vowing to do better and paying a $1 billion fine to US authorities, Ekholm must have hoped scandal was in the past. But it has resurfaced in Iraq.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO