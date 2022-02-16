ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus reports fire at largest U.S. soy processing plant

 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended. No employees were injured and the fire was put out by 9:15 p.m. central...

