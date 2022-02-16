UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus reports fire at largest U.S. soy processing plant

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2.3% on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak on concerns about further reductions to the harvests in Brazil and Argentina as recent rains in those countries may have arrived too late to benefit crops, traders said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also rallied, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures contract hitting its highest in eight months. * Gains in crude oil futures supported the entire soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 36-1/2 cents at $15.87-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the session. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.34 cents to 66.97 cents per lb. Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal gained $10.60 to $449.40 a ton. * Louis Dreyfus Company said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

