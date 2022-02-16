ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsboro, NC

THE RIVERS AND RAILS TAVERN

Sylva Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE RIVERS AND RAILS TAVERN (@rnrtavern) in Dillsboro (...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Police arrest two leaders of protesting truckers in Canada's capital

OTTAWA, Ontario — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Rails#Innovation#Rnrtavern#Line Prep Cooks
The Associated Press

Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even when Eileen Gu’s simply taking a celebratory stroll through the halfpipe, she’s still so stylish and makes it look so effortless. The 18-year-old American-born freestyle skier who represents China captured Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillsboro, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy