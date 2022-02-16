ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars The Black Series Cad Bane Amazon Exclusive Figure Is up for Pre-Order

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live-action debut of Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ caused a rush on the Black Series figure that was released for the Clone Wars animated series. However, Hasbro is capitalizing on the surge by launching an exclusive version based on his appearance on another Disney+ animated...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Exclusive Figure Is On Sale Now

If you are a Star Wars fan that has delighted in collecting all things Boba Fett, then you are probably very broke right now. The return of Boba Fett for the second season of Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian paved the way for for new collectibles, and The Book of Boba Fett series really opened the floodgates. Naturally, Hasbro has gone all in with action figures and Nerf blasters, with the latest release being this exclusive The Black Series (Boba Fett) Tython Jedi Ruins figure. Pre-orders for this figure were expected to go live last week, but were delayed at the last minute. However, the figure was relaunched today, February 8th here at Walmart for $31.49 alongside Star Wars Black Series Dark Trooper and Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) figures.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 up for pre-order at EE

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that it is taking pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. This includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Prices for the handsets start at £51 a month for the S22, £59 a month for the S22+ and 69 a month for the S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Massive Wave of New Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow

Hasbro's first Star Wars livestream of 2022 kicked off the year right with the debut of a massive wave of collectibles in the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. The headliner is definitely The Vintage Collection Boba Fett Throne Room Playset inspired by The Book of Boba Fett series that just concluded its first season on Disney+. However, there are also Black Series Archive figures, Black Series figures from The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, and much more.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Entertainment
eBay
Star Wars
Movies
Amazon
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
The Independent

GTA 6: Rockstar Games officially confirms new Grand Theft Auto release for PS5 and Xbox

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future...
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Former Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited Time

A popular and former Xbox 360 exclusive is free for a limited time on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and if you still have one, on Xbox 360 too. What's the catch? Well, the offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, the free game isn't through Games With Gold. It's unclear why the game has been made free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and we don't know how long it's free for, but at the moment of publishing, all subscribers can download it free of charge and play it as much or as little as they want as long as they maintain an active subscription.
VIDEO GAMES

