Ferrari is well-known as an exclusive brand. Even when you finally earn enough to purchase your first Prancing Horse, the people in Maranello still won't consider you a part of the family. To get to such a status, one needs to spend millions on numerous Ferrari classics and special editions. While this helps keep the riff-raff away, it also deters genuine gearheads and car collectors who just couldn't be bothered to abide by Ferrari's pompous and sometimes ridiculous rules. One such serious car guy is Jay Leno, who has now revealed why there isn't a single Fezza in his substantial collection of noteworthy automobiles.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO