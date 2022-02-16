ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sinclair’s Midweek Recruiting Rundown

By Kevin Sinclair
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, wide receiver...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban reveals true reason behind Alabama national championship loss

When Alabama lost the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia 33-18, of course it was a tough pill for Nick Saban and company to swallow. Today, he gave a speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association and spoke about a few of the reasons the Crimson Tide lost the game. They had several injuries to their starters and the backups were not prepared well enough to play at a high level during the national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson spring practice preview: Quarterback

Clemson begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 2. Leading up to that day, Clemson247 will examine the state of each position on the roster and toss out questions that might get addressed during March and April. First up, quarterback. The QB room this spring: Hunter Johnson (sixth-year/grad transfer, D.J. Uiagalelei...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Notre Dame
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari says physical play from No. 16 Tennessee was too much for No. 4 Wildcats

Kentucky basketball saw its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at Tennessee, losing 76-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Tyty Washington and Jacob Toppin played for Kentucky despite Washington leaving Saturday's win over Florida early with a lower leg injury and Toppin missing the game with a bad ankle, with head coach John Calipari expressing regret over playing Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
NFL
FanSided

5 college football programs that could become next dynasty

After Georgia won a national title in 2021, the Bulldogs are a threat to challenge the Alabama dynasty in college football. Who else could join them?. Over the years, there have been very few college football dynasties. There was Miami a couple of decades ago as one of the most electric football programs ever, Nebraska was dominant back in the day, USC had its golden era, Oklahoma was there at one point, and Alabama is currently the class of college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 16 Tennessee's 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. ON CORRECTING ISSUES FROM KENTUCKY LOSS, INCLUDING TURNOVERS. “We knew that you can’t let a team have 32 points. I said let, but they had a lot to do with that...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
247Sports

Louisville hosts Miami on Wednesday night

Louisville (11-13, 5-9) hosts Miami (18-7, 10-4) on Wednesday night. The game tips at 7pm with the broadcast provided through the Regional Sports Networks, including Bally Sports in the Louisville area. The Cardinals are seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Hurricanes are attempting to win a third...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Redshirt Review: Ty Thompson

The 2021 football season saw a return to normalcy for redshirt players. A year after no player truly lost eligibly for surpassing the minimum games due to NCAA rules around the COVID-19 shortened season, the Ducks elected to redshirt about one-third of their 2021 enrollees. Of the 23 freshmen who...
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M makes in-state offer to Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman

Though he does not get as much attention as some of the other prospects in the state of Texas, Harker Heights composite four-star offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman has racked up an impressive offer list. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior has them from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. Now,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
247Sports

LSU football: L.A. Rams request to interview Cortez Hankton, per report

The Los Angeles Rams have requested to interview LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant offensive coordinator spot, per a report from Ian Rapoport. Hankton was hired by Kelly and LSU just over a month ago and was set to coach wide receivers in addition to his coordinator responsibilities.
NFL
247Sports

NC State football: Wolfpack QB Aaron McLaughlin enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The NC State quarterback room could lose some depth to another program. Redshirt freshman quarterback Aaron McLaughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell 247Sports. McLaughlin was a four-star recruit and the No. 28 quarterback in the 2021 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. McLaughlin battled with...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy