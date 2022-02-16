ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Edge Analytics Market 2030: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manufacturing market in the industry vertical segment has witnessed high demand in the global edge analytics market in 2016 due to increase in smart automation process at the production site and predictive analysis of the production cycle. In addition, reduced investment for new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in cloud...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shell Launches Lubricant Service Via Wearable Tech In Middle East

Shell rolls out Lube Advisor service using wearable technology to its customers in the Middle East. Supermajor Shell has announced that the Lube Advisor, using wearable technology, was rolled out to its customers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. This was done by the company’s subsidiary Shell Markets Middle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
Black Enterprise

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Emerging Markets#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Download Sample Report#Hp Inc
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
IBM
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
beckershospitalreview.com

3 C-suite roles in higher demand at health systems

Hospitals and health systems need the best possible talent in the C-suite as they tackle a wide range of healthcare issues. At the same time, they face challenges in the labor market amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as workforce and financial challenges. Take turnover with executives,...
HEALTH
OEM Off-Highway

AGCO Launches New WR Series Windrower

AGCO Corporation is introducing a new self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson that provides hay farmers more uptime, more power, and more comfort. The new WR Series windrower will debut at the AGCO booth during World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA, on February 8-10, 2022. The WR Series windrower...
INDUSTRY
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Sandeep Kar, on automotive challenges, disruptions and opportunities

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automotive industry challenges and disruptions and how pandemic-related supply chain disruptions impact commercial and personal vehicle manufacturers. DETAILS: Sandeep Kar, chief strategy officer at Noregon Systems, joins FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week to talk about major changes and challenges facing the automotive industry and how supply chain disruptions are impacting future innovation. Kar discusses the different dynamics of commercial versus automotive manufacturing.
CARS
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy