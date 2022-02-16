ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Broken Nose Theatre Asks If the Cure Can Be Worse Than the Illness in This is Only a Test

By Kathy D. Hey
Cover picture for the articleI have not heard the air raid sirens in years. In the ’50s through the ’80s an air raid siren would blare every Tuesday morning at 10:30. It was heard citywide to run a drill in case of a nuclear attack. Hiding under a desk was a bit before my time...

Review: Queen of the Night Portrays a Healing Journey of a Father and Son

I was truly thrilled to see the magnificent Andre Teamer as the father Stephen. I have seen Teamer’s performances since the early ’00s as a member of the MPAACT collective. I covered Tad in 5th City back in the day when Teamer played another Black father watching his son navigate life in a tough neighborhood. Teamer brings an introspective and healing father to Queen of the Night. His sons have made it to adulthood and gone through college, which is a major achievement. He has been divorced by their mother and estranged from his overachieving son Marshall. He is looking for a release of anger and grief as he takes his youngest son Ty camping before they head to the mother’s wedding. Ty is played with zest and vulnerability by Terry Guest. Ty is the younger son who is an artist who is also queer. He has an impish quality that portrays a wounded child still inside. He shows up at camp dressed more for glamping. His shiny clothes and floral du-rags are a hilarious contrast to Stephen’s macho plaid shirts and sweat-wicking attire.
Third Coast Review

Review: Timeline Theatre’s Relentless Unburies the Past to Confront the Future

Playwright Tyla Abercrumbie’s Relentless is a gift to the Timeline Theatre audience. It is an unforgettable look into a Black family in early 20th century America. Two sisters are butting heads over what to do with their late mother’s home in a tony part of Philadelphia. Jaye Ladymore plays Janet who is a nurse and wants to keep her mother’s home in Philadelphia. Her socialite sister Annelle is played by Ayanna Bria Bakari. Annelle wants her life to remain in Boston with her physician husband Marcus (Travis Delgado). Janet is determined to continue her life as a healer like her late mother, who was a midwife. Janet and Annelle have been given the privilege of formal education through their mother’s hard work moving from slavery to a successful life in Philadelphia.
“This is Only a Test” reviewed by Julia W. Rath

Rating=2]Sandy Hook, Parkland High School, Virginia Tech, Columbine: These school shootings and countless others are etched in our collective memories. On the fourth anniversary of the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and the fourteenth anniversary of the Northern Illinois University shootings (both taking place on Valentines Day), we are presented with this dramatic play “This Is Only a Test”, a dark satire that explores the issue of how high school students might avoid being sitting ducks when an armed intruder is bent on killing and maiming them. Playwright Eric Reyes Loo has taken on a very ambitious task when he uses theatre to discuss this important subject matter. He asks the right questions about the “insane burden” that society may be placing on children to protect themselves at a time when there are increasingly frequent acts of mass murder in our schools—and when society has fallen short in protecting our youngsters from fatal harm. Though Loo grapples with powerful ideas in his script, it is unfortunate that the play and its execution fall short.
Third Coast Review

Review: Cabinet of Curiosity Sees Sea Change at Chicago Puppet Theater Fest

What I have always loved about every single Cabinet of Curiosity production is that I can’t tell. you what it is about, but it holds tremendous meaning for me. Sea Change, their recent outdoor spectacle brought indoors for the winter at the Museum of Contemporary Art, is no exception. Metaphorical, referencing everything from Moby Dick to Greek mythology to Waiting for Godot, this incredibly talented all-female boat crew of singers, yarn spinners and movement artists is adrift at sea with only onions for sustenance. Well, there are a bubble piano, a fiddler and a cello, too. The evening is the perfect fable for our adriftness with Covid. Just like these characters, we cannot see the safe shore. The landscape/seascape is ever shifting with naught but our stories to comfort and entertain us. Like most of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival events, Sea Change has a very short run: only three showings.
Third Coast Review

Review: Humans and Objects at Play by the Neo-Futurists as Chicago International Puppet Festival Continues

The show kicks off with a preamble in the Neo-Futurarium anteroom with two masterfully crafted and almost magical projection and shadow puppet works by Myra Su: “Inked” where her self and her alter ego play with a brush-painted landscape ( you can actually buy parts of the scrolled creation that is made each night in the lobby) and “String of Echoes,” an excerpt of a larger work about canned seafood and the sea, which ends with perfect little illuminated boats literally sailing over our heads and out the door. Su is one of the masterminds behind the amazing work of Manual Cinema. (If you have not seen them yet, you need to put Manual Cinema on your list of cannot miss.)
