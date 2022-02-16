Review: Broken Nose Theatre Asks If the Cure Can Be Worse Than the Illness in This is Only a Test

I was truly thrilled to see the magnificent Andre Teamer as the father Stephen. I have seen Teamer’s performances since the early ’00s as a member of the MPAACT collective. I covered Tad in 5th City back in the day when Teamer played another Black father watching his son navigate life in a tough neighborhood. Teamer brings an introspective and healing father to Queen of the Night. His sons have made it to adulthood and gone through college, which is a major achievement. He has been divorced by their mother and estranged from his overachieving son Marshall. He is looking for a release of anger and grief as he takes his youngest son Ty camping before they head to the mother’s wedding. Ty is played with zest and vulnerability by Terry Guest. Ty is the younger son who is an artist who is also queer. He has an impish quality that portrays a wounded child still inside. He shows up at camp dressed more for glamping. His shiny clothes and floral du-rags are a hilarious contrast to Stephen’s macho plaid shirts and sweat-wicking attire.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO