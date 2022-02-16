Review: Broken Nose Theatre Asks If the Cure Can Be Worse Than the Illness in This is Only a Test

What I have always loved about every single Cabinet of Curiosity production is that I can’t tell. you what it is about, but it holds tremendous meaning for me. Sea Change, their recent outdoor spectacle brought indoors for the winter at the Museum of Contemporary Art, is no exception. Metaphorical, referencing everything from Moby Dick to Greek mythology to Waiting for Godot, this incredibly talented all-female boat crew of singers, yarn spinners and movement artists is adrift at sea with only onions for sustenance. Well, there are a bubble piano, a fiddler and a cello, too. The evening is the perfect fable for our adriftness with Covid. Just like these characters, we cannot see the safe shore. The landscape/seascape is ever shifting with naught but our stories to comfort and entertain us. Like most of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival events, Sea Change has a very short run: only three showings.
Comments / 0