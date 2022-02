“Societies aren’t fully tapping their potential if they’ve got half of the population on the sidelines.”. That statement by Wendy Teleki, head of The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) Secretariat at the World Bank, is a direct reference to women, and particularly women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in emerging economies, who she said have long been under-recognized and subjected to a myriad of constraints that have held them back and at the same time deprived society of their contributions.

