ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Winter Olympics best bits: Podium poses, a hockey upset & the one-ski wonder - Beijing Slider

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch some of the best moments from day 12 of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hall
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#Ski
d1softballnews.com

Eileen Gu with unprecedented triple podium in Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu he has China at his feet. The 18-year-old Californian teenager, with an American father and a Chinese mother, and who has competed with the Asian country since 2019, won her second gold and her third medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The young ‘rider’ added to her Olympic...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Newlyn fishing boat breaks record haul for port

The record for the value of fish landed in a single trip at one of England's busiest fishing ports has been broken. The Enterprise caught the £87,353 haul during an eight-day trip out of Newlyn, Cornwall, last month. Skipper Nathan Marshall said "the stars were aligned" as they broke...
WORLD
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Kamila Valieva finishes off podium, Canada beats USA in women's hockey and more from Beijing

The controversial women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics came to a close Thursday. Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for banned heart drug trimetazidine in December but was cleared to skate Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, finished off the podium -- despite earning the top score in the short program -- after a mistake-laden free skate.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy