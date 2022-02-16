Winter Olympics best bits: Podium poses, a hockey upset & the one-ski wonder - Beijing Slider

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
It is going to be a noisy one in the Ice Cube. Canada, gold medallists in Sochi, and the United States, gold medallists in Pyeongchang, both like to play a high-decibel match. You may remember American skip John Shuster from his team's defeat by Great Britain yesterday. We are into...
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Timothy LeDuc made history on Friday as the first openly non-binary Olympian to compete in the Winter Games, and the American pairs figure skater hopes to pave the way for others to enter the sport without being bound by gender stereotypes. Competing in a discipline...
Eileen Gu he has China at his feet. The 18-year-old Californian teenager, with an American father and a Chinese mother, and who has competed with the Asian country since 2019, won her second gold and her third medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The young ‘rider’ added to her Olympic...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) - Norway’s Therese Johaug powered to victory in the final race of her Olympic career, winning the women’s 30km freestyle mass start in a display of enormous strength and discipline and netting her third individual gold of the Beijing Games. American Jessie Diggins came in...
The record for the value of fish landed in a single trip at one of England's busiest fishing ports has been broken. The Enterprise caught the £87,353 haul during an eight-day trip out of Newlyn, Cornwall, last month. Skipper Nathan Marshall said "the stars were aligned" as they broke...
The controversial women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics came to a close Thursday. Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for banned heart drug trimetazidine in December but was cleared to skate Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, finished off the podium -- despite earning the top score in the short program -- after a mistake-laden free skate.
“That was nuts, man.” “Oh, bosh! “Get it down mate — yeaaaah!”. Planespotter Jerry Dyer from Big Jet TV became a minor celebrity Friday, as he live-streamed jets trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport for his YouTube channel. The southern half of England was...
Comments / 0