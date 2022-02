If you've ever been confused by the date labels that say "use by," "expires on," and "sell by" — you're not alone. At just the household level, confusion over date labels causes 1⁄₅ of all food waste and that's not even including all from grocery stores, restaurants, and food manufacturers. A massive amount of food is wasted in America every year. In total, nearly a quarter of all food, 54 million tons, is wasted annually in the U.S. alone. To put this in better perspective, this is equivalent to nearly 90 billion meals (via ReFed).

FOOD SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO