ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Bills' Josh Allen among highest graded QBs over the last two seasons

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZUEP_0eGL6s6D00

Bills QB Josh Allen has again found himself among the NFL’s biggest names following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

In his fourth year out of Wyoming, he was ranked as one of the three highest graded Quarterbacks over the last two seasons per Pro Football Focus.

Allen (92.6) ranked third in the league during those past two seasons behind only Aaron Rodgers (94.8) and Tom Brady (94.6):

With Brady retired in Florida, that leaves Rodgers and Allen as the number one and two highest-ranked active players at the quarterback position going into the 2022 season.

Buffalo made it to the brink of what would have been another AFC Championship berth in the playoffs thanks in big part to Allen’s play.

The young QB’s emergence over the past two seasons has put both his pre-NFL draft scouting report as well as the order in which other players at his position were selected before him in the 2018 draft under the microscope.

In 2021, Allen would finish the year with 4,407 passing yards, 36 TD’s, and a 60.7 QBR. This came after a 2020 campaign that included 4,544 passing yards, 37 TD’s, and a 76.6 QBR.

With Brady out of the league and an offseason to think about his team’s early departure from the playoffs, once more at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, it will be interesting to see what a very motivated Allen can accomplish next season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ mom responds to rumors about family drama

Rumors have been swirling about Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. Now, his mom has chimed in. Most NFL fans are more than aware of the social media craze that surrounds Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to the presence of his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and (more frustratingly and notably) brother, Jackson Mahomes.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady reacts to his wife Gisele and daughter twinning in adorable snap

Tom Brady showered his wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram comments with heart emojis after she posted an adorable snap of herself with their daughter Vivian. The new picture, which the supermodel shared on Sunday, showed her daughter planting a kiss on her cheek while the pair rode on horseback in front of a scenic backdrop.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff Bills#Afc Championship#Td#The Kansas City Chiefs#Arrowhead
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Carson Wentz ranked among all 62 starting QBs in 2021

The offseason may have just begun but the Indianapolis Colts are already making headlines given the situation around quarterback Carson Wentz. When looking back at the 2021 season, there were 62 total starting quarterbacks that took the field at some point throughout the regular season. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked every starter from 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Potential Ownership Group Emerges For The Broncos

The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team. Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer explains why Patriots must retain J.C. Jackson this offseason

The New England Patriots have 21 free agents heading into 2022 and 16 of them are unrestricted. Some of the top names include J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Trent Brown, Matthew Slater, Ted Karras, James White, Brandon Bolden and Nick Folk. A lot of these players will be crucial to return for their veteran leadership — but, Jackson is by far the most important to bring back for his ability on the field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins coach and Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Sunday. Flores spent three seasons in Miami after climbing the ranks in New England where he started as a special teams assistant in 2008...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Is Retiring At 61

One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy