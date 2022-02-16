ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel and Wife Nazanin Mandi Are Back Together After Announcing Separation

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Cover picture for the articleMiguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have put in the hard work to heal their marriage after first announcing that they were separating in September of last year. Mandi posted a carousel of images of the two of them together embracing and kissing one another on her Instagram account on Tuesday,...

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Are Instagram Official

Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's relationship is now social media certified. Kate Hudson's eldest son shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on the cheek of Leslie Mann's youngest daughter in an Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, captioning the post with a simple red heart. And both families made it clear they fully approve of this young love. Hudson commented, “Sweets” with a double heart emoji under the shot, while Mann left a string of red heart emojis. Iris's sister, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, also commented on the post, writing, “So cute :').” It's unclear how long the two teens have been seeing each other, but Hudson has been leaving warm messages on Iris's Instagram since at least the beginning of January, and her son has recently started leaving flirty Instagram comments as well.
Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
