Daytona Beach, FL

Countdown to Daytona: NASCAR drivers preparing for sold-out Daytona 500

By Heather Monahan
 2 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The biggest race in NASCAR is just days away, and drivers are already in Florida getting ready.

The Daytona 500 will officially open the NASCAR season on Sunday. The 500-mile race is held every year at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This year’s race, the 64th running of “the Great American Race,” is completely sold out. Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher announced the sellout earlier this week, saying in a statement, “our sport is as captivating as ever.” Last year’s Daytona 500 had limited attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the race is still days away, drivers are already in Daytona Beach. Two practices were held Tuesday evening, and qualifying is set for Wednesday night.

Before qualifying begins, however, NASCAR’s biggest drivers will be on the red carpet and talking to reporters for Daytona 500 Media Day.

Nexstar affiliates FOX8 WGHP from North Carolina and WFLA from Florida are at Daytona International Speedway for Countdown to Daytona and will be talking to top drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola at Media Day on Wednesday.

Countdown to Daytona will be live with FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden , and WFLA’s JB Biunno , at 1:30 p.m. ET.

