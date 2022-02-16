ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia weds partner Elisa Achilli

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia has married Elisa Achilli. The couple tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony at the Schloss Hunigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland on Tuesday (15.02.22). Navarone – the frontman of the band Them Guns – told PEOPLE: "I never thought I would find a counterpart...

