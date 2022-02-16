ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ResBiotic expands leadership team

By Tyler Patchen
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham startup ResBiotic has expanded its leadership team. The startup, which is a nutrition company focused on finding...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Marriott International announces leadership changes

Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda, Maryland company...
BETHESDA, MD
bizjournals

Trucking industry executive promoted to CEO

Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
BOISE, ID
martechseries.com

Lucidpress Announces Two New Additions to Leadership Team

Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider for businesses, announced today that Mike Wille and Lauren Hamberg have joined the company’s leadership team. “Mike and Lauren both bring deep knowledge and skill in understanding customers and delighting them,” said Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress. “I’m elated to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Probiotics#Resbiotic#Lung Support
prweek.com

IPG Health strengthens senior leadership team

Agency network IPG Health has hired a new senior leadership team, with Jonathan Kukathasan leading the offering in the UK while Joerg Hempelmann will head the European region. The leadership appointments come six months after the creation of IPG Health, which brought the FCB Health and McCann Health agencies together into a network of more than 45 agencies working across comms, PR, marketing, digital, media and medical education.
BUSINESS
The Press

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company

Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre, a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, today announced it has hired Kimberly Griffith as Head of Science and Roma Qazi as Head of Growth. With these new hires, Ombre's leadership is now 60% female, led by Elise Contarsy, CEO. Additionally, the company announced $4 million in seed funding led by Relevance Ventures, bringing the company's total funds raised to $13.3 million. The funds will be used to continuously improve Ombre's trusted products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Chris Crawford, Senior Investment Manager at Relevance Ventures, will join Ombre's 75% female board of directors.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

MultiDyne Expands Executive Team with Internal Promotions

HAUPPAUGE, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Solutions has appointed Jesse Foster and Matt Watkins to key executive positions, effective immediately. Both report to CEO Frank Jachetta, with expanded responsibilities focused on the company’s daily business operations and strategic company direction moving forward. Foster joined MultiDyne in 2018 from...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

JTA Travel expands senior management team

JTA Travel has made two appointments to its senior management team. Tim Roulston joins as head of aviation and partnerships and Dave Hood joins as head of sales and projects. Roulston, who was regional sales manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland for Air France-KLM. will be based in Glasgow and work with airlines to strengthen the operator’s flight operations and to build on its agency relationships in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
cruiseindustrynews.com

Coral Expeditions Expands Sales Team

Coral Expeditions has announced appointment of new key roles within the Sales and Distribution team as the company said it is expanding its commercial group. "Having successfully continued our operations and also having introduced a newly built vessel Coral Geographer through the challenges of the pandemic over the past 24 months, the company is extremely confident of the future," Coral said in a press release. "We expect a swift return to normal operations from April 2022 and see a clear pathway for the return to international sailings for 2023. We welcome the following new roles and appointments to the team."
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Enveil and Terradepth Team to Expand Data Access at the Edge

Partnership enables customers to securely and privately leverage ocean data for better, faster decisions. Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Terradepth, an advanced ocean data-as-a-service company revolutionizing ocean data use, today announced a partnership and product integration to expand secure and private data usage and access at the Edge. This unmatched capability transforms the way ocean data can be leveraged for sensitive business and mission applications including secure maritime domain awareness and mission planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Orlando exec tapped to serve as first president of PepsiCo's next step in accelerating its equality agenda

A longtime Orlando executive of PepsiCo Inc. has been named to lead the global beverage giant's latest push to address inequalities for historically excluded people and underserved businesses and communities. Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) on Feb. 17 announced Derek Lewis as its first-ever president of multicultural business and...
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

United Airlines offers its loyal flyers a surprise

Airlines and hotels are helping travelers achieve elite status more easily, while the industry copes with a downturn in business travel. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raises $5M seed round for platform to onboard private investors

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raised a $5 million seed round to build out a platform aimed at making investing in the private markets as easy as retail stock trading. Venture capital firm Positive Sum led the round, with participation from Okta Ventures, Great Oaks VC and Company Ventures. The seed round also had participation from serial Philadelphia entrepreneur Bob Moore, now CEO of Crossbeam; Josh Smith, co-founder of institutional investment portfolio management startup Solovis; Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at Interstate Equities Corp. and several other individual investors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

Oracle extends tender offer for Cerner

The extension of the offer for Cerner doesn’t mean the deal is in trouble. The combination of the two large technology companies must be reviewed for antitrust issues as part of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Flowers Foods expands communications team

THOMASVILLE, GA. – Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced the addition of Lisa Martin and Lindsey Ford to its communications team, each as a senior director of communications. Ms. Martin most recently was director of communications at Smithfield Foods, Inc., a pork producer and food processing company based in Smithfield, Va. Smithfied’s portfolio of brands includes Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, and Armour. In her role at Smithfield, Ms. Martin headed a seven-person team responsible for internal and external communications targeting retail customers, consumers, existing and potential employees and other stakeholders. Ms. Martin also was responsible for crafting and overseeing communications campaigns for Smithfield’s sustainability program. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Ms. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Travel Weekly

Exsus Travel expands team of travel experts

Luxury tailor-made tour operator Exsus Travel has expanded its team of travel experts with the recruitment of Spencer Thomas. In his new role as worldwide travel expert, Thomas will help agents organise holidays for their clients. He has travelled extensively and has worked in travel sales roles for nearly 20...
TRAVEL
bizjournals

Chicago developer targets NKY for new spec building

A Chicago-based real estate company purchased nearly 50 acres of land in Northern Kentucky to build a speculative industrial building. Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties, purchased more than 48.6 acres of land along Dixie Highway in Walton from Walton Farm LLC for nearly $2.9 million. There, Brennan plans to develop a state-of-the-art, modern, cross-dock distribution building totaling 575,000 square feet.
CINCINNATI, OH
bizjournals

Here’s how PPG and the PPG Foundation invested $13.3 million in philanthropic efforts in 2021

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) and its grantmaking organization, the PPG Foundation, announced that investments in philanthropic efforts worldwide in 2021 totaled $13.3 million. These investments included:. A $1 million gift to The Pittsburgh Promise to fund scholarships for higher education for qualifying Pittsburgh Public Schools graduates. Projects in 17...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy