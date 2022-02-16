This Presidents' Day Sale Features Skincare Faves like REN Skincare, Peter Thomas Roth & More for Up to 50% Off

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe beauty deals aren’t the first thing that comes to mind for Presidents’ Day sales, but it is now. And they’re the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Skinstore is offering up to 50% off its curated collection of best-selling brands. Whether it’s a beauty device or treatment, there are so many discounted goodies to snag for yourself now. You can receive free shipping for orders over $49 plus a 7-piece beauty bag with an $89 value if you spend more than $140. The SkinStore Presidents’ Day sale is definitely worth the hype, especially if you are skincare obsessed.

This unbeatable sale features all your cult favorites like First Aid Beauty , Peter Thomas Roth , NuFace, REN Skincare , and more. If you shop this sale, you never have to run out of a glow-worthy serum or a restorative cream any time soon. Get all the skincare essentials you need at a reduced price this Presidents’ Day. We picked our favorite cart items below to get you started during SkinStore ’s sale.

REN Clean Skincare All is Bright Set

Keep your skin feeling refreshed and glowing with this REN Skincare kit . It contains an exfoliating tonic and soothing overnight cream that both hydrate, brighten, and clear the skin. You can save up to $14 on this clean skincare gift.

REN Clean Skincare All is Bright Set



$54.40





Buy now

Sign Up

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest 30ml

. This lush Perricone MD cream is a lifesaver for damaged, fragile skin. This moisture-rich formula protects, smooths, firms, and evens the skin along the neck and chest. This lightweight product is 25% off once added to your cart.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest 30ml



$66.75





Buy now

Sign Up

First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set

Tik Tok is already a huge fan of First Aid Beauty , so there’s only time until you fall in love too. So, what better way to get started than with a trio of their bestsellers. This soothing set includes the gentle Pure Skin Face Cleanser, nourishing Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner, and hydrating Hellow FAb Coconut Water.

First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set



$27.20





Buy now

Sign Up

Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask 5.1oz

This Peter Thomas Roth mask is packed with mineral-rich, hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to the ultimate facial. It visibly reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin tone. This water-activated heat mask unclogs pores and absorbs nutrients to restore the skin’s luminosity. Save $18 on this powerful mask for a limited time.

Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask 5.1oz



$42





Buy now

Sign Up

ELEMIS Cleansing Balm Trio

Step up your cleansing routine with this three-piece collection of luxurious cleansers . These cleansing balms are blended with essential oils and beautiful aromas to elevate the experience. The trio removes makeup, softens skin, and gently hydrates the skin. You can save a whopping $21 on this cleanser pack.

ELEMIS Cleansing Balm Trio



$49





Buy now

Sign Up