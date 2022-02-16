ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Presidents' Day Sale Features Skincare Faves like REN Skincare, Peter Thomas Roth & More for Up to 50% Off

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe beauty deals aren’t the first thing that comes to mind for Presidents’ Day sales, but it is now. And they’re the best discounts we’ve seen this year. Skinstore is offering up to 50% off its curated collection of best-selling brands. Whether it’s a beauty device or treatment, there are so many discounted goodies to snag for yourself now. You can receive free shipping for orders over $49 plus a 7-piece beauty bag with an $89 value if you spend more than $140. The SkinStore Presidents’ Day sale is definitely worth the hype, especially if you are skincare obsessed.

This unbeatable sale features all your cult favorites like First Aid Beauty , Peter Thomas Roth , NuFace, REN Skincare , and more. If you shop this sale, you never have to run out of a glow-worthy serum or a restorative cream any time soon. Get all the skincare essentials you need at a reduced price this Presidents’ Day. We picked our favorite cart items below to get you started during SkinStore ’s sale.

REN Clean Skincare All is Bright Set

Keep your skin feeling refreshed and glowing with this REN Skincare kit . It contains an exfoliating tonic and soothing overnight cream that both hydrate, brighten, and clear the skin. You can save up to $14 on this clean skincare gift.

REN Clean Skincare All is Bright Set

$54.40


Buy now

Sign Up

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest 30ml https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG42t_0eGKuYFl00

. This lush Perricone MD cream is a lifesaver for damaged, fragile skin. This moisture-rich formula protects, smooths, firms, and evens the skin along the neck and chest. This lightweight product is 25% off once added to your cart.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Neck and Chest 30ml

$66.75


Buy now

Sign Up

First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set

Tik Tok is already a huge fan of First Aid Beauty , so there’s only time until you fall in love too. So, what better way to get started than with a trio of their bestsellers. This soothing set includes the gentle Pure Skin Face Cleanser, nourishing Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner, and hydrating Hellow FAb Coconut Water.

First Aid Beauty Skin On The Horizon Set

$27.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask 5.1oz

This Peter Thomas Roth mask is packed with mineral-rich, hydrating ingredients to treat your skin to the ultimate facial. It visibly reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin tone. This water-activated heat mask unclogs pores and absorbs nutrients to restore the skin’s luminosity. Save $18 on this powerful mask for a limited time.

Peter Thomas Roth Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask 5.1oz

$42


Buy now

Sign Up

ELEMIS Cleansing Balm Trio

Step up your cleansing routine with this three-piece collection of luxurious cleansers . These cleansing balms are blended with essential oils and beautiful aromas to elevate the experience. The trio removes makeup, softens skin, and gently hydrates the skin. You can save a whopping $21 on this cleanser pack.

ELEMIS Cleansing Balm Trio

$49


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Name-Brand Knife Set At Costco Is On Sale For $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more tedious – or more dangerous – than cooking with dull knives. Dull knives are more likely to slip, skid, and slide around while you’re chopping instead of actually cutting through your food, which means it’s easier for the blade to go somewhere unexpected – like your fingers. If this is sounding eerily familiar to your current kitchen set up, it might be time for a new set of knives. Luckily,...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Thomas#Clean Skin#Skin Tone#Beauty Brands#Skinstore#First Aid Beauty#Nuface#Bright Set
moneytalksnews.com

JCPenney Presidents' Day Sale: Up to 60% off + extra 20% to 30% off

Save an additional 20% on select already discounted apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items with coupon code "LEADER3". Additionally, coupon code "WOWHOME" saves an extra 30% on select home items. Shop Now at JCPenney Tips Cardholders save 25% with coupon code "LEADER3". Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 of more.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Those Young & Restless Test Results May Be Setting Up Devon for the Father of All Heartbreaks — and Putting Nate in a Horrifying Position

Devon was elated to hear that he’s a full match… but there may be a devastating downside. It’s been a nail-biting time for Abby, Chance, and Devon on Young & Restless as young Dominic faced a bone marrow aspiration test after becoming lethargic and refusing to eat. Chance has done his best to be strong for Abby, even as he struggles with his PTSD after the explosion in Spain, and Devon leaned on Amanda for support.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Big General Hospital Paternity Reveal… That the Show Forgot to Actually Reveal

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Linda Evangelista's First Photos Since CoolSculpting Make Us Wish She'd Never Felt the Need to Hide

Last September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a CoolSculpting procedure that is designed to decrease fat cells. She is also seeking justice by suing the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, $50 million in damages, but she hasn’t stepped out in public — until now. In an interview with People, Evangelista shares intimate photos of what her body looks like after undergoing the seven sessions that took place from August 2015 to February 2016. It’s clear that she feels the emotional trauma due to the changes in her body. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union's Newest Video of Daughter Kaavia, 3, Mocking Her Is The Silliest Thing You'll See Today

Click here to read the full article. The time has come once again: Gabrielle Union has posted another adorable video of her and Kaavia being the silly Queens they are. Union posted an adorable video of her and Kaavia with the caption, “She is me and I am her… wishin a sucka would.” She also captioned the video itself, “Deadddddd” with some laughing, crying emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) In the video or “Bideo” as Kaavia called it (be right back while we sob over that), we see Union bob her head, with Kaavia...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Douglas Is Overflowing With 'Always & Forever' Love For Catherine Zeta-Jones on Valentine's Day

One of Hollywood’s most romantic couples elevated their love on Valentine’s Day with sweet messages for each other on Instagram. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have no problem letting the world know how much they adore each other, especially on a day celebrating love. Douglas posted an image of the two of them at what looks to be a glamorous Oscars afterparty — he’s dressed in a dashing tuxedo, and she has on a stunning gold-sequined gown. (See the photo HERE.) But it’s the way he looks at her that you know he only has eyes for Zeta-Jones in that room....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Exclusive Preview: Is Elizabeth Being Haunted by Franco?

These should be happy days for General Hospital‘s Elizabeth. After all, is there anything better than those giddy, early days of a new romance? Yet even as she and Finn are getting closer, the mysterious events unfolding around her are becoming increasingly terrifying. “Just as Liz has discovered that...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless February Sweeps Reveals Coming for Ashland and Devon — Plus, Big Trouble Ahead for Lily and Elena

Young & Restless has been mind-numbingly boring in some respects. So. Much. Talking. But they did manage to surprise us at the end of this week with an out-of-the-blue mention in the preview of someone we *never* thought we’d ever hear of again — Keemo! Honestly, we were all shocked here at Soaps.com. It will be interesting to see if he actually materializes.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Is Marking Her Post-Divorce Life With a Drastic Change: A New Name

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson is looking to emerge a brand-new person once her divorce from Brandon Blackstock is settled once and for all. The talented pop star is legally changing her name from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne. Yes, that means she’s not only dropping her married last name of Blackstock, but she is also getting rid of the last name her fans have known since she won American Idol in 2002. Brianne used to be her middle name, but she’s now taking it as her last name because it “more fully reflects who I am,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bob Saget's Family Has Filed a Lawsuit to Keep Certain Details of the Actor's Death Private

The loss of Bob Saget is still being felt over a month after he died from head trauma, which was ruled an accident just last week. Now his family, including widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the release of his medical records because they had concerns about privacy due to the high interest in his case. Florida Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu agreed with them on Wednesday and granted a temporary block on the release of those documents, which also includes photos, and video and audio...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Valentines General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Sent Each Other Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Plus, Their Real-Life Romance Timeline

That box of chocolates we may or may not have already half-eaten isn’t as sweet as this. Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey continue to epitomize #relationshipgoals. On Valentine’s Day, the General Hospital castmates and real-life couple Instagrammed one another to celebrate their love. Carly’s portrayer expressed how grateful...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Says Growing Up Famous Was 'Toxic'

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hanks’ son Chet revealed what it was like growing up as the son of Hollywood royalty — and it wasn’t all glitter and red carpets. In a video titled “The Truth About Growing Up As a Hanks” posted to his YouTube channel on February 15, the Empire actor warned viewers that he would explore “deeper” territory than usual, starting with a question he has been asked his whole life: What was it like growing up as Tom Hanks’ son? “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” Chet admitted. “I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Madonna's Twins Stella & Estere Are Their Mom's Biggest Fans in This Impressive New Dance Video

Click here to read the full article. Madonna is enjoying every moment of motherhood, especially when she can see that her children love music and dance as much as she does. This time around, it’s her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere who are stealing the spotlight from their pop star mom. The Material Girl shared the adorable videos in her Instagram Story of the girls dancing with some pretty slick moves (one of them drops into a split) while Madonna sings her 2012 single, “Gimme All Your Luvin.” What makes this clip even cuter is that her daughters are dressed in...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

SheKnows

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy