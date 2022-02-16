Why you DON'T want to be an Olympian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The closing ceremony of the Olympics is a special time. As the Olympics come to a close, speed skater and 1000m gold medalist Dan Jansen, reflects on his closing ceremony. It's an honor to carry the flag for team USA. How it works is every team in every sport under US flag elects a captain and each captain votes for a member to carry the flag. Jansen was chosen among his peers to carry the RED, White and Blue. “Its funny in my mind, I felt like I was the only person representing the USA carrying the Flag, even though I was surrounded by all my teammates; Its an amazing feeling” said Jansen. The 2022 Olympics were full of excitement, drama, failures and celebrations. As the Olympics come to a close lets celebrate all the wonderful work of all the athletes who represented the USA.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO