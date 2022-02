If you tend to get most of your news and updates from Facebook, even while at work, you might be dealing with a huge productivity-killer. Fortunately, it’s possible to find a balance between spending time on Facebook and being productive at work. You could start using “Save Posts” – a feature that lets you save all types of posts to read later. When you finally get some free time, you can go back to your saved posts and go through them. Read on to learn how to save posts to read later on Facebook.

