Cold Friday ahead, snow chances return late evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some clouds filtered through our skies this morning but those have since pushed into southern New Mexico. The top headlines are the warm temps and increasing winds. These strong gusts will increase through the afternoon as highs reach into the 70s for the southeast and 60° for the ABQ metro area. Peak gusts in the 30-35 mph range will make this possible. This will give our highs a boost near 60° for Albuquerque and 70° for Roswell. So a taste of spring will be in the air, to say the least. Big changes come our way from northeast to southwest throughout the evening as a strong cold front marches through the state. Snow showers will begin around 8-9 PM for the Raton Pass and quickly move south through the overnight. A quick 1-3″ of snow is likely for the northeast while the highest spots in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could top 5″. Road conditions could be quite slippery east of the central mountains on the way to Santa Rosa.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO