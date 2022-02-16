ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Controversial Cook County Land Bank marks milestone with 1,000th rehabbed property

By Mike Krauser
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The controversial Cook County Land Bank has reached a milestone.

The Land Bank has now acquired and sold 1,000 homes that were then rehabbed.

"So, I'm going to say we're batting a thousand for now. But we're going to be at 10,000 and 5,000 before we know it. The land bank is 10 years old. We've done a thousand homes," Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, who is the Land Bank authority chair, told WBBM Newsradio.

Maurice Cox, the city of Chicago’s commissioner of planning and development, concurred.

"With a thousand homes renovated, the land bank is offering us a proof of concept that demonstrates what it looks like to rebuild a neighborhood parcel by parcel," Cox told WBBM Newsradio.

The Land Bank is not without controversy.
The Chicago Sun-Times has reported on questionable deals and subpoenas that are part of a federal criminal investigation were issued last spring.

