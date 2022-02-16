Campus hero: Dr. Dawn Beichner

While diversity and inclusion have long been values of Illinois State University and the Division of Student Affairs, we have begun to see an increased focus on equity throughout higher education in addition to these core values. At Illinois State, the Division of Student Affairs continues to make progress in several equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) efforts. Through the divisional strategic planning process, a focus on intentional campus collaborations and the hiring, recruiting, and retaining of diverse staff emerged. Further, the division will have an increased focus on training and education through an equity-based curriculum, coordinated through an expanded associate director position within the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.
