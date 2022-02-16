ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Campus hero: Dr. Dawn Beichner

illinoisstate.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn each issue Redbird Impact highlights an Illinois State faculty or staff member who exemplifies the University’s core value of civic engagement. The spring 2022 Campus Hero is Dr. Dawn Beichner, a professor in the Criminal Justice Sciences Department and Women’s, Gender, and Sexualities Studies program. Beichner’s...

news.illinoisstate.edu

The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Overbuilt Campus

Ary Ward has worked in facilities management at public colleges for 35 years and seen it all. During stints at the University of Oklahoma, Pennsylvania State University, and now as vice chancellor for operations and chief operating officer at the University of Missouri, he’s watched enrollments surge and construction cranes proliferate as part of a decades-long building boom. He’s also seen what those decades of expansion have wrought: campuses with a few sparkling new buildings sitting alongside many aging ones that are expensive to maintain. In the past decade, increased competition and demographic shifts have suppressed enrollments at many colleges, leaving some with more space than they need or can afford to keep running.
COLLEGES
illinoisstate.edu

A place of belonging

While diversity and inclusion have long been values of Illinois State University and the Division of Student Affairs, we have begun to see an increased focus on equity throughout higher education in addition to these core values. At Illinois State, the Division of Student Affairs continues to make progress in several equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) efforts. Through the divisional strategic planning process, a focus on intentional campus collaborations and the hiring, recruiting, and retaining of diverse staff emerged. Further, the division will have an increased focus on training and education through an equity-based curriculum, coordinated through an expanded associate director position within the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Mayuko Nakamura honored with Strand Diversity Achievement Award

Mayuko Nakamura has been named the recipient of the 2022 David A. Strand Diversity Achievement Award. Established by Illinois State President Emeritus David Strand in 1994, the award recognizes a current Illinois State University faculty or staff member who is instrumental in extraordinary curricular or program activities that assist the University in responding to its commitment to diversity.
NORMAL, IL
Mclean County, IL
Education
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
County
Mclean County, IL
City
Justice, IL
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Nick White's tale of murder, juvenile justice, and hope for redemption

Meet Nick White, a convicted killer who is wrongfully, and I would argue contrary to Supreme Court rulings, sentenced to die in prison. The most recent chapters in White's story occurred when a circuit court judge in Broward County, Florida, resentenced him to life in prison without parole but then, contrary to law, refused to modify that sentence.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Atlanta Magazine

After miscarrying in a Georgia detention center, Pamela Winn became a powerful voice for women in prison—and for those trying to leave it behind

In 2017, Pamela Winn was at a drug policy–reform conference in Atlanta, preparing to help lead a discussion about the war on drugs. A budding activist for criminal-justice reform, Winn had put together a speech about her mother’s experience with substance abuse and how it affected her. Still, among the lawyers and academics, she felt uncomfortable. “I remember saying, Why do they have me on this panel?” said Winn, a mother of two and former registered nurse. “I’m not an attorney. I don’t do research.”
ATLANTA, GA
illinoisstate.edu

Water Wednesdays Speaker Series

Join faculty from across campus that share an interest in water-related scholarship and creative activities for Water Wednesdays. Water Wednesdays, the first Wednesday of the month, offer an opportunity for sharing examples of current or planned work, collaborations, and funding opportunities around the common theme of water. All meetings will be 1 to 2 p.m. in Schroeder Hall, room 102.
NORMAL, IL
citywatchla.com

A New Dawn For The Working Class?

More revealing still may be the turmoil in the labour markets, where workers are changing jobs, creating their own and, overall, refusing to return to the structures of the pre-pandemic order. Once working-class protests were often organized by leftists or even Communists, but many of today’s working-class radical movements take...
LABOR ISSUES
illinoisstate.edu

Team Pennycress: A cooperative of regional institutions takes on an important environmental and economic challenge

Dr. John Sedbrook, a professor of genetics at Illinois State University, is in the midst of a project that may prove to be the most important research of his career. Sedbrook and a team of researchers—comprised of faculty and students—are working to rapidly domesticate pennycress using cutting-edge genetic approaches. If successful, pennycress, sometimes called a wonder weed, could become a commercially grown oilseed-producing cover crop with the potential to be an economic benefit to farmers and an environmental gift to the world.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

SOA Research series to discuss slow food movement, February 25 at noon

Join the Sociology and Anthropology department for the next research series, Friday, February 25, at noon where Dr. Gina Hunter and Dr. Noha Shawki will discuss the slow food movement and what it is. Slow Food is about a world where all food is good to eat, good for those who grow it, and good for the planet. Together, Hunter and Shawki will seek to answer the question of how to handle solidarity among such diverse participants within this international movement. How can this diversity be managed in line with its goals for the greatest political impact?
NORMAL, IL
Reuters

U.S. announces Abrams tanks for Poland as Russia threat mounts

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday the planned sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland, as Washington moves to strengthen the defenses of a key eastern European ally amid a mounting threat of war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia. Austin made the announcement...
MILITARY
illinoisstate.edu

ReggieCon: University offers alternative, unique vehicle to discuss social issues

Humans live a story of gravity every time they walk down a flight of stairs, professor of psychology Dr. Scott Jordan says. They just don’t know it until they fall. Jordan believes life is a story and that each individual is their own main character. A self-proclaimed comics and pop culture “geek,” he sees similarities with real experiences and what is deemed make believe.
NORMAL, IL

