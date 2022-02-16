Campus hero: Dr. Dawn Beichner

Ary Ward has worked in facilities management at public colleges for 35 years and seen it all. During stints at the University of Oklahoma, Pennsylvania State University, and now as vice chancellor for operations and chief operating officer at the University of Missouri, he’s watched enrollments surge and construction cranes proliferate as part of a decades-long building boom. He’s also seen what those decades of expansion have wrought: campuses with a few sparkling new buildings sitting alongside many aging ones that are expensive to maintain. In the past decade, increased competition and demographic shifts have suppressed enrollments at many colleges, leaving some with more space than they need or can afford to keep running.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO