SPL_OpioidDiscrimination2_2022.jpg

Jessica Biel, 39, ‘Tries to Dodge the “Anti-Vaxxer” Label’ as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month Casts Spotlight on Vaccines
With anti-cancer vaccines returning to the spotlight during all-important Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, actress Jessica Biel may be regretting her controversial 2019 trip to Sacramento, California’s capital, where she lobbied against vaccination mandates. Jessica, 39, a married mom of two, came under heat during that vaccines trip. She reportedly...
Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license
Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order
Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
'Go ahead and cancel me too.' Judge defends embattled Georgetown Law hire
(Reuters) - Georgetown University’s law school shouldn’t banish a new faculty member over controversial Twitter posts questioning the nomination of a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge James Ho of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told students there this week. Instead, it should let...
Proud Boys Member Reportedly Organizing 'People's Convoy' to Washington
The American truckers' protest, the "People's Convoy," is departing in late February heading toward Washington, D.C., to oppose government COVID-19 mandates.
Government could tighten controls on opioid 500 times stronger than morphine
The Government is seeking advice on tightening controls on a deadly opioid that is 500 times stronger than morphine.Isotonitazene, a synethic opioid that is used instead of or in addition to heroin, has been linked to 25 deaths and seven overdoses up to September 2021, the Home Office said.Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) for advice on the appropriate classification of Isotonitazene under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.I’m determined to end the misery and destruction caused by the misuse of drugsPriti PatelShe also wants advice on two other substances –...
My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement
On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents
Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
CDC Says Many Americans ‘No Longer Want COVID-19 to Disrupt Their Daily Lives’
As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.
“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit
While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
Unvaccinated dad loses custody of kids, including immunocompromised child
An unvaccinated father in New Brunswick, Canada, lost custody of his three children, one of which is a 10-year-old immunocompromised child.
Wife Blasted for Refusing to Help Care for 'Seriously Ill' Mother in Law
The woman said her stance was about "setting boundaries" and she "did not volunteer to be a carer."
Woman Balks When Sister Demands Family Watch Twins for Free, Give Her Money
"Last I checked people don't pay to babysit other people's kids," one commenter wrote.
COVID Omicron News: Booster effectiveness wanes but remains strong, study finds
An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. hinted at a decline in effectiveness, though the shots still offered strong protection against severe illness.
As Fentanyl Overdoses Rise, So Does Use of 'Party Drug' Test Strips
FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Potent and poisonous, the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every corner of the U.S. illegal street drug market, experts warn. In the process, it's killing addicts and recreational "party drug" users alike. "This is the time of fentanyl, a drug that's 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. [The drug] tells our brain to stop breathing and then causes...
Capitol rioter who said he is working as a pizza delivery driver after losing his insurance job is sentenced to probation
Prosecutors say Edward McAlanis spent approximately 15 minutes inside the US Capitol, where he posed for a photo with a statue of Abraham Lincoln.
Actor Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney and 20th Television Over '9-1-1' Vaccine Mandate
Rockmond Dunbar is suing Disney and 20th Television over 9-1-1's vaccine mandate. A source familiar with the lawsuit tells ET the actor "filed a 45 page Federal Discrimination lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company/20th Century FOX for racial and religious discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act regarding their vaccination accommodation process." Dunbar portrayed Michael Grant for five seasons on 9-1-1 and was written off last year.
Highly lethal bird flu reported at Kentucky chicken farm
A commercial chicken flock in Kentucky tested positive for a highly lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the US poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat are set to trigger more restrictions on US poultry exports, after buyers like...
Highly contagious variant of COVID-19 results in record number of cases
One of the biggest challenges yet in the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in January with the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus. Omicron, which quickly displaced Delta as the dominant strain, was much more contagious than previous variants of COVID-19. While Omicron has been found in studies to cause...
3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'
About 73 percent of Americans are currently immune from the Omicron coronavirus variant, and that number could rise to 80 percent by mid-March as the highly infectious COVID-19 strain continues to circulate, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated for The Associated Press. About 50 percent...
