SPL_OpioidDiscrimination2_2022.jpg

The Government is seeking advice on tightening controls on a deadly opioid that is 500 times stronger than morphine.Isotonitazene, a synethic opioid that is used instead of or in addition to heroin, has been linked to 25 deaths and seven overdoses up to September 2021, the Home Office said.Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) for advice on the appropriate classification of Isotonitazene under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.I’m determined to end the misery and destruction caused by the misuse of drugsPriti PatelShe also wants advice on two other substances –...

HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO